Rochester Public Transit to operate holiday schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit will be operating Holiday Service on Monday, December 26 and January 2.

Holiday Service is the same as Weekend Service which means Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

ZIPS Paratransit service will operate according to the following schedule Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 will operate from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 1 ZIPS will operate according to the weekend schedule 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

