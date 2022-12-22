Rochester Public Transit to operate holiday schedule on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit will be operating Holiday Service on Monday, December 26 and January 2.

Holiday Service is the same as Weekend Service which means Routes 21 through 26 will operate from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Visit the website for complete schedule information.

ZIPS Paratransit service will operate according to the following schedule Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 will operate from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 1 ZIPS will operate according to the weekend schedule 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

