Rochester Fire Department urges residents to obey winter parking ordinance

By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With more snow and high winds on the way, the Rochester Fire Department wants to remind residents to follow the city’s winter parking ordinance.

Alternate side parking requirements are in place city-wide from November 1 to April 1 from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RFD said the ordinance isn’t just for snow removal operations, it’s for emergency vehicles to get through streets.

On even calendar days, vehicles are supposed to park on the even sides of the street. On odd calendar days, they are supposed to park on the odd sides of the street.

“We have big, large fire trucks that need to get down narrow streets,” RFD Motor Operator K.C. Clark said. “So, it’s important to us that we’re able to get through a street. Even if you’re going to run into the house for a few minutes. You never know when an emergency might pop up. and if there’s a car parked in our way, it can really mitigate us from getting to the scene.”

Alternate side parking requirements do not apply to streets where parking is only allowed on one side. Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.

For more information, click here.

