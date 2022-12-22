Rochester Fire Department: How to survive a snowstorm power outage

Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm that brings blizzard conditions can quickly become dangerous and cause power outages.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, if the power goes out at a residence, it’s important to stay inside, make sure doors and windows are closed and stay close to family members.

“If you do lose power, there’s some things you can do,” RFD Motor Operator K.C. Clark said. “If you have a fireplace, of course, you can use that. “Another thing you can do is get everyone in the same room, and kind of use body heat in a smaller bedroom or something like that. Body heat, blankets, warm clothing. Kind of ride out the power outage during that time.”

Clark advised against using an oven to heat the house, as it poses a carbon monoxide risk. He said having an emergency safety kit is also a good idea.

In addition to discussing power outages, he also urged caution when using space heaters.

He said it’s safest to plug them directly into the wall, and not into a power strip. He also advised to allow three feet of space on all sides of the heater, and to never leave it unattended.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Classes Canceled (gfx)
Area schools closing early Wednesday, canceling Thursday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Days Wednesday Through Friday; Snow and Strong Winds Expected
Winter Storm Watch
First Alert Days: Winter storm watch in place Wednesday evening through Friday

Latest News

Winona Warming Center opens doors to anyone in need.
Winona Warming Center welcomes anyone in need
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic
New Mayo Clinic Diet
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic Diet 2
People's Food Co-op
Rochester residents, businesses gear up for snowstorm