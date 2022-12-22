Pet of the Week: Jayden

Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access featured Jayden on Thursday. She is a one-year-old Shepherd mix who was given to Paws and Claws on December 11. She has a long-haired coat that will need some ongoing grooming, and she seems to not mind the cold weather. She is spayed and reports are that she keeps her kennel very clean which may mean that she had been housebroken before becoming homeless.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden or give her a forever home, click here.

