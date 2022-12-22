One vehicle crash on northbound Hwy 52 lanes near Civic Center Drive

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Travel conditions Thursday morning are snow covered in some areas causing roadways to be slippery.

A one vehicle crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. on the northbound Highway 52 lanes near Civic Center Drive NW in Rochester.

The crash caused a lane to be closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

Drivers should be cautious and add some extra time to their morning commute.

Stay up to date with road conditions here.

