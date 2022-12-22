New Mayo Clinic Diet

Chef Jen Mayo Clinic
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Mayo Clinic Wellness Executive Chef Jen Welper comes back into the Midwest Access kitchen to tell us more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet.

Volume eating is a concept, strategy or method of eating that allows for large consumption of food while minimizing calorie intake. It’s a newer concept where you can eat large volumes of food for fewer the number of calories and lose weight.

Volume eating allows dieters to eat meals that aren’t restrictive when it comes to portion size.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Classes Canceled (gfx)
Area schools closing early Wednesday, canceling Thursday
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Days Wednesday Through Friday; Snow and Strong Winds Expected
Winter Storm Watch
First Alert Days: Winter storm watch in place Wednesday evening through Friday

Latest News

Winona Warming Center opens doors to anyone in need.
Winona Warming Center welcomes anyone in need
Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department: How to survive a snowstorm power outage
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic
Chef Jen Mayo Clinic Diet 2
People's Food Co-op
Rochester residents, businesses gear up for snowstorm