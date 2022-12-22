Lawyer sacrificed himself to protect others during workplace shooting, law firm says

The co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.
By Dustin Weekley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A lawyer is being hailed a hero after he sacrificed himself to save his colleagues when a suspect fired shots in a North Carolina law firm.

Gene Riddle, the co-founder of the Riddle & Brantley law firm, said attorney Patrick White was shot and killed.

According to Riddle, the suspect was a client of the firm named Francisco Cazarin. He said Cazarin came into the firm around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

WSAZ reports White was the attorney working on Cazarin’s case.

Around 4:00 in the afternoon, Riddle said he started to hear gunfire. Riddle said Cazarin moved toward White, who retaliated and pushed the man against the wall. Then, more shots were fired.

Riddle said he then tried to find his daughter when he heard another gunshot.

When he rounded a corner, Riddle said he saw the suspect on the ground after he had been shot and killed by police.

For several days following the shooting, a vigil has been formed outside the law firm. White’s wife, who is a pastor at one of the community’s Methodist churches, held a vigil Wednesday night for her husband.

Riddle said White was an amazing man, husband, and father. He also said White’s actions saved the lives of everyone at the firm.

The law firm released a statement following White’s death.

It reads:

“It is with the deepest sorrow that the Riddle & Brantley family announces the sudden passing of Mr. Patrick White, attorney at law.

Patrick was a skilled lawyer and a devoted, loving husband and father. His strong work ethic and dedication to excellence were coupled with genuine warmth and kindness. Patrick’s commitment to the service of others and engaging personality endeared him to all.

In his passing, Patrick displayed selfless courage in the face of unprovoked senseless violence. His heroic, decisive intervention averted further tragedy.

The firm sincerely appreciates the overwhelming output of love and support we have received from friends and the community.

Please keep Patrick’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

