Kasson Fire Department respond to house fire

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kasson Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

According to Kasson Fire Department, the fire may be a result of an electrical fire in the wall.

It happened on the 100 block of 2nd Street NW in Kasson.

KTTC spoke with the woman who lives in the home. She said she got five kids out of the house.

There is not an estimate on how much damage was caused at this point.

The fire is under investigation.

