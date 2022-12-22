Holiday Ham Glaze with Chip Shots

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Reide Martin, chef at Chip Shots in Rochester, joined Midwest Access Thursday with some final holiday cooking tips.

Holiday Ham Glaze:

1 Cup Whole Grain Mustard

1 Cup Honey

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ Teaspoon Allspice

1 Cup Dried Cranberries

1 Cup Pecans whole or chopped

Directions:

Combine mustard, brown sugar, and honey in a pot over medium heat.

Stir continuously until sugar is disolved.

Add pecans and dried cranberries, keep stirring for 5 minutes and then turn off heat.

Let cool in pan stirring occaisonally.

Pour into jar or preferred storage containter and refrigerate.

Ready to use once cooled.

