Holiday Ham Glaze with Chip Shots

Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast
Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast(PRNewswire)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Reide Martin, chef at Chip Shots in Rochester, joined Midwest Access Thursday with some final holiday cooking tips.

Holiday Ham Glaze:

1 Cup Whole Grain Mustard

1 Cup Honey

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ Teaspoon Allspice

1 Cup Dried Cranberries

1 Cup Pecans whole or chopped

Directions:

Combine mustard, brown sugar, and honey in a pot over medium heat.

Stir continuously until sugar is disolved.

Add pecans and dried cranberries, keep stirring for 5 minutes and then turn off heat.

Let cool in pan stirring occaisonally.

Pour into jar or preferred storage containter and refrigerate.

Ready to use once cooled.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

