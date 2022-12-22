First Alert Days Today and Friday; Blizzard Conditions Possible with Dangerously Cold Temps

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bitterly cold air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought light to moderate snowfall to the area last night. Snowfall totals ranged from two to five inches overnight and now we’re bracing ourselves for the next phase in this storm system and that’s blizzard conditions. We’ll deal with blowing snow in much of the area today, especially in the afternoon, as northwest winds reach 35 miles per hour at times. Blizzard conditions will be a concern later in the day, at first along and west of Interstate 35, and then the rest of the local area will experience that kind of weather this evening. For Rochester, the Blizzard Warning will take effect at 6:00 PM and even though snow won’t be falling, a ground blizzard will be possible meaning rough road conditions can be expected with poor visibility.

Temps will hover near -10 all day with wind chills around -30. (KTTC)

Whiteout conditions will be a concern for much of the area throughout the night as wind gusts will reach 40 miles per hour. Temperatures will hover in the teens below zero with wind chill values as cold as -40.

Blizzard conditions will be possible in the next couple of days. (KTTC)

Whiteout conditions will be possible this evening through Friday as wind gusts will be reaching 50 miles per hour. Wind chills will be as cold as -40. (KTTC)

We’ll have some sunshine in the area on Friday, but that won’t do much for our temperatures as Arctic air will continue to blow into the area. High temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with wind chill values from -30 to -40 throughout the day. Powerful winds will frequently gust from 40 to 50 miles per hour during the day, causing blowing and drifting snow and creating whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill values will hover around -40 for much of the day, so dangerously cold weather will still be the rule.

Wind chills will be dangerously cold for the rest of today and for the early part of the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday, but raw, gusty northwest winds will continue to cause some blowing snow in the area, especially in the morning hours. High temperatures will be around zero with wind chill values around -30. Winds will reach 35 miles per hour at times.

Christmas Day will feature the next chance for above-zero weather in the area. We’ll have sunshine throughout the day with a light northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the single digits above zero. It will still be cold, but not nearly as miserable as the previous few days. A weak disturbance will bring a chance for some very light snow late in the evening, but little if an accumulation is expected and that will be mainly in the western part of our area.

Temps will warm quite a bit next week. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine early next week with high temperatures warming from the teens on Monday to the 20s Tuesday. Clouds will thicken in the middle of the week before a storm system brings a chance for mixed rain and snow showers next Thursday and Friday. High temperatures late in the week will reach the low and then mid-30s. We’ll have breaks of sunshine over the following weekend and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

After a frigid weekend, temps will warm dramatically in the coming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.