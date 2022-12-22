First Alert Day: Blizzard warning in effect for Friday

Blowing and drifting snow is possible Friday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had a slight break from the harsh wintry weather today, but poor conditions on the roads are expected to return.

Weather alerts
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for Thursday night until 6 a.m. Saturday. Whiteouts and blowing/drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural areas.

Weather timeline
The strongest winds seem to impact the region Friday morning through Friday evening. Current model guidance is suggesting noon to 10 p.m. Friday for the strongest winds. Wind gusts could reach around 40-50 mph during those hours. Wind chills will stay right around -30 to -40 all day long Friday. This is the biggest reason you don’t want to get stuck on the roads Friday. With wind chills that cold, frostbite could happen in 10-20 minutes.

Road conditions should improve into late Saturday morning/afternoon.

Wind chill outlook
Wind chills will slowly improve into Christmas morning. Wind chills will be around -15 to -25 on Christmas morning.

7-day forecast
