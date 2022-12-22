Critical Careers: Carpentry Opportunities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –They are the men and women who build our homes, schools and businesses.

But like so many industries that we’ve been featuring in our monthly Critical Career segments, there is a shortage of skilled carpenters. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors trade association there is a need for nearly 650,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring this year to meet the demand for labor.

The Builders Association says the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November and stimulus from Covid-19 relief are pumping billions of dollars in new

Brandon Lawson has been in the building industry for 24 years as is lead superintendent at Kraus-Anderson Construction which is building Bryk on Broadway in Rochester. He says it’s a struggle to find qualified workers, especially younger people. “They’re being deterred in other ways,” he says. “Right now, there are not as many kids getting into the trades. They might not have interest, or not understand how good career path right out of high school.”

If you’re interested in pursing a career in the carpentry, you can contact in Rochester Carpenters Local Union 1382 which has a training center.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.