City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather

Albert Lea(kttc)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – As winter weather continues to move in through the area, there are many places closing to ensure safety.

The City of Albert Lea released a list of facilities that will be closing at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed all day on Friday.

The following facilities include: City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, Recreation Office and City Arena.

The Transfer Station will also be closed Friday.

The Arena will open Monday, Dec. 26, weather allowing. City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, Recreation Office and Transfer Station will return to regular hours Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Albert Lea Police Department, Fire Rescue, and snow removal operations will continue as usual.

The city urges emergency travel only.

