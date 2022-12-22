Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend

President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the nation is being threatened an Arctic blast.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a holiday message of unity Thursday afternoon from the White House.

Biden will give “a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year,” the White House said.

One thing unifying much of the country for sure: the cold.

An Arctic blast is causing temperatures to plunge throughout much of the U.S. and leading to hazardous conditions ahead of a busy travel period.

The holiday message also comes as Congress is dealing with passage of the annual budget bill.

An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S. (Source: CNN/KING/WSOC/WCCO/GETTY IMAGES)

