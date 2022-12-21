TRACK HERE: Winter storm causing flight delays and cancellations

Snow falls on a plane
Snow falls on a plane
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A major winter storm system will roll in from the west starting Wednesday evening, causing travel to be nearly impossible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of our area effective 12 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will likely take place Wednesday night when three to five inches of accumulation looks possible. Another couple of inches will be possible on Thursday.

Winds will also intensify Thursday afternoon, leading to white-out conditions.

These winter conditions will likely lead to several delayed or canceled flights.

To keep track of flight statuses at Rochester International Airport, click here.

To keep track of flight statuses at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, click here.

Find the full weather forecast here.

