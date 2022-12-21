Rochester Public Transit offering ‘Warm Place to Be’ Thurs.-Sat.

Rochester Public Transit Bus
Rochester Public Transit Bus(KTTC TV)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning that includes wind chill values from -20 to -40 for the Rochester area from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

In response, Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is activating the fare-free program “Warm Place to Be.”

From Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24, people who are caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Most RPT routes start and end in Downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals during midday, evening and weekend/holiday service.

People who take advantage of this emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

Local Emergency Management officials are reminding people that there is significant risk in cold temperatures. Your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced which can lead to serious health problems.

When the weather is extremely cold, try to stay indoors. If you must go outside, dress properly and know who is at high risk for hypothermia or frostbite.

