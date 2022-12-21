Olmsted Medical Center weather closings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center is providing information on what clinics will be open or closed for the rest of the week as winter weather moves in to the area.

This information is accurate as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Additional updates or changes will be posted to its Facebook page as soon as they become available.

CLOSED:

The following Branch Clinics will be closed Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23:

Cannon Falls Clinic

Chatfield Clinic

Pine Island Clinic

Plainview Clinic

Preston Clinic

Spring Valley Clinic

St. Charles Clinic

Stewartville Clinic

Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic

OPEN:

The following clinics will be open Thursday and Friday:

Byron Clinic

Lake City Clinic

Rochester Clinics and hospital

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.