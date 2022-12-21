Olmsted Medical Center weather closings

OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted Medical Center is providing information on what clinics will be open or closed for the rest of the week as winter weather moves in to the area.

This information is accurate as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. 

Additional updates or changes will be posted to its Facebook page as soon as they become available.

CLOSED:

The following Branch Clinics will be closed Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23:

  • Cannon Falls Clinic
  • Chatfield Clinic
  • Pine Island Clinic
  • Plainview Clinic
  • Preston Clinic
  • Spring Valley Clinic
  • St. Charles Clinic
  • Stewartville Clinic
  • Pine Island Pharmacy inside the Pine Island Clinic

OPEN:

The following clinics will be open Thursday and Friday:

  • Byron Clinic
  • Lake City Clinic
  • Rochester Clinics and hospital

