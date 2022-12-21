Historical St. James Gingerbread Hotel Replica

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – If you didn’t get around to making a gingerbread house this year, you can always stop by the St. James Hotel in Red Wing to check out theirs.

The gingerbread hotel is a replica of the original St. James hotel from the 1800s and stands at about two feet tall and wide.

It took the hotel’s pastry chef six days to complete the project. This tradition started in 2020 as a way to bring more holiday cheer in the peak of COVID and has returned every year since.

“I started three years ago, and I just thought it would be a really fun add to the holidays and I think we weren’t open the first year I decided to do it because we were only at about 25% capacity and I just thought it would everybody’s holidays a little bit brighter like oh cool that thing is there,” pastry chef Amy Zerwas said.

Everything on the gingerbread hotel is edible and this year the hotel entered its masterpiece into the Historic Hotels of America Gingerbread Contest and placed in the top 25.

