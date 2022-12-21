First Alert Days Through Friday: Snowfall, Then Blizzard Conditions Are Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The potent storm system we’ve been talking about all week is now on our doorstep and the major impacts we’re expecting from it are just hours away. Clouds have already spread across the area and now we’re awaiting the arrival of light snow in the afternoon. As much as an inch of accumulation will be possible by sunset and high temperatures will be around ten degrees with light southeast winds.

We'll have afternoon snow today with up to an inch of accumulation by sunset. (KTTC)

High temps will be a few degrees above zero with light snow in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Our weather will really start to deteriorate this evening as snowfall becomes heavy at times. Accumulation of three to five inches will be possible tonight, mainly between 6:00 PM and 3:00 AM. Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits below zero and wind chills will be around -20.

Several inches of snowfall accumulation will be possible tonight. (KTTC)

Light snow will continue in some spots until the midday hours Thursday with minor accumulation possible, especially east of Rochester. Meanwhile, northwest winds will become much stronger by early Thursday afternoon, and blowing snow will cause difficult travel conditions. Visibility levels will drop to less than a mile at times in the afternoon and evening leading to blizzard conditions, especially along and west of Interstate 35. High temperatures will be slightly below zero with wind chill values around -30. Wind gusts will reach 35 miles per hour.

Snow is likely tonight and that will be followed by strong winds and poor road conditions. (KTTC)

Friday will actually be even windier and colder! We’ll have partly sunny skies throughout the day, but northwest winds will reach 45 miles per hour at times, creating blizzard conditions throughout the day. High temperatures will be a few degrees below zero with wind chill values of -30 to -40 for the most part.

Winds will get stronger as we approach the end of the week, leading to bitterly cold wind chill values and whiteout conditions. (KTTC)

Blowing snow may continue through Friday night and Saturday morning in the wake of the departing storm system. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout the day on Christmas Eve, but high temperatures will still only be around zero with wind chill levels around -30.

Christmas Day on Sunday will be a little warmer and a lot less windy. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the teens. A weak clipper-type storm system will graze the area to the west, perhaps leaving behind a thin coating of snow late in the evening.

First Alert days have been issued for Wednesday through Friday of this week because of snow and blizzard potential. A minor coating of snow is possible Sunday night. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the teens early next week before warmer air builds in and our readings reach the low 30s by the end of the week.

Temps will finally warm a bit in the latter portion of next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.