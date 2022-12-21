First Alert Days: Blizzard warning in effect Thursday and Friday
Blowing and drifting with near whiteout conditions are possible
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The forecast is still on track for a major winter storm to impact the region just before Christmas. Here are the latest details.
Current Weather Alerts:
A “Winter Storm Warning” will be in effect Wednesday evening into Thursday. Snowfall is likely overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Travel could be difficult Thursday morning with snow-covered roads.
The National Weather Service has upgraded our warning for Thursday and Friday to a “Blizzard Warning”. This will be in effect Thursday, Friday, and early Saturday morning. Travel could become dangerous and impossible at times on Friday.
Weather Timeline:
Snowfall is likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This is the time frame where we’ll pick up most if not all of our snowfall accumulations. Expect 3-7″ across SE MN and NE IA. Strong winds Thursday night and Friday will cause dangerous travel conditions across Minnesota and Iowa. Blizzard-like and whiteout conditions will be possible due to blowing/drifting snow.
Snowfall Totals:
Generally speaking, most of the area will be around 3-7″ with some isolated areas reaching above 7″ of snow. Right now, current trends are placing a heavier band of snow just southeast of I-90 (areas in yellow).
Wind Chills:
Dangerous wind chills are likely Thursday through Saturday. Wind chills could reach near -30 to -40 throughout the day on Friday.
