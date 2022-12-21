City of Rochester announcements related to dangerous weather conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 24.

According to the City of Rochester, teammates working virtually will maintain office-based services during the normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Community members can still access city services via phones and the city website.

“The safety of the public and City teammates is our top priority. Shifting our office-based services to the virtual tools we have available allows city teammates and Rochester residents to avoid traveling in the dangerous blizzard conditions predicted,” Administrator Alison Zelms said. “Furthermore, the reduction in traffic will lessen the burden on our critical teammates in Police, Fire and Public Works who will keep roads passable for emergency response and essential travel.”

Below is a list of city buildings and organizations that will be affected by the storm:

City Facilities

The following buildings will be closed to in-person public services Thursday and Friday:

City Hall

Development Services & Infrastructure Center

Public Works Transit & Operations Center

Traffic and Operations Building

Rochester Police Department:

The Records window at the Government Center will remain open Thursday and Friday.

The Records window at the North Station will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Rochester Public Library:

Closed Thursday and Friday

The Bookmobile will not be operating Thursday or Friday

Rochester Public Transit (RPT):

RPT is offering the “Warm Place to Be” program all day Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With this program, persons caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an RPT driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up; no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Transit users are encouraged to use the DoubleMap app for real-time bus information. This tool can help prevent prolonged waits outside in the cold.

RPT will use its regular channels to communicate any service interruptions including detours or the suspension of service. Customers should monitor the RPT website, social media, alerts on DoubleMap mobile app, and local media.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU):

The RPU lobby will remain open on Thursday and Friday. Customers are encouraged to use the phone or virtual tools to conduct their business prior to visiting the front desk in-person.

Parks & Recreation

All AccessABLE Rec activities for Thursday, December 22 are canceled

Recreation Center - Closing at 3:30pm Thursday and all day Friday

Graham Arena – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

National Volleyball Center – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

Pipsqueaks Indoor Playground – Closed all day Thursday and Friday

Public Works

Seasonal Parking Requirements are in effect from 2 am to 3 pm every day November 1 to April 1

-Thursday, December 22 park on the even side of the street

-Friday, December 23 park on the odd side of the street

-Saturday, December 24 park on the even side of the street

