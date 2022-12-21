Channel One Food Shelf will be closed Thurs and Fri. due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Channel One Regional Food Bank will be closed on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the winter storm.

According to Channel One, this was a very difficult decision as it strives to be open as much as possible for those who need help, especially leading up to Christmas.

Channel One will be open Wednesday so people can prepare for the two days closed. It is open Wednesday until 6 p.m.

