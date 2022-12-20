Traveling ‘Star Wars’ exhibit visits Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – There is nothing quite like childhood nostalgia. To get a taste of some nostalgia, the Goodhue County Historical Society currently has a ‘Stars Wars’ toy exhibit.

The collection is from Jarrod Roll, a ‘Star Wars’ enthusiast and museum curator from Onalaska, Wisconsin. As a child he and his brother owned many of the toys, as an adult Roll continued to collect the rest of the original toys.

“I thought why we don’t bring it here because that would be visitors that don’t come to the Goodhue County History Museum and it gets them in the door and it’s been very successful, we’ve had people come from all over to come see this amazing exhibit. He has a complete collection, and this has taken him years to complete,” museum executive director Robin Wipperling said.

Roll explained in the exhibit the movies were some of the best parts of his childhood and he continued to collect into his adult years to revisit those feelings. This is a traveling exhibit and its last day is on January 2nd.

