Three top financial strategies for building wealth

Consistency and strategic investing are key
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a recent study a recent study by Ramsey Solutions, the path to becoming a millionaire is often self-made. The research found that almost 80% of millionaires did not inherit wealth, rather they made their money through consistency and strategic investing.

Danetha Doe, a financial expert, was recently named alongside Mark Cuban and Warren Buffett as one of the top 100 financial experts by Go Banking Rates.

Doe shared three essential strategies to build wealth:

Create a business or a side hustle: Doe wanted to learn how to build wealth without sacrificing her lifestyle, so she created Money & Mimosas, a website on how to become an investor. This website provides a consistent income stream that augments her income.

Pick smart investments such as real estate: Doe said real estate has proven to yield a greater return on investment than the stock market. You do need cash upfront to invest, but the returns speak for themselves.

Change your money mindset: Doe suggests that you approach your financial life from a place of abundance rather than scarcity. Surround yourself with folks that think creatively and think abundantly. She said being satisfied with what you have helps stave off unnecessary purchases that can eat away at your financial security.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Accident on Hwy 52 near Elton Hills Drive holding up traffic
Accident on Hwy 52 near Elton Hills Drive slowed traffic
Winter Storm Watch
First Alert Days: Winter storm watch in place Wednesday evening through Friday
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns
Coin Drive supporting hunger relief efforts in Minnesota
Coin Drive supporting hunger relief efforts in Minnesota raises more than $50K
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
Jeremy Richardson on the set of Yellowstone
Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan