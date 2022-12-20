Students get hands-on science experience at Hormel Institute event

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hormel Institute hosted 200 students Monday as part of a series of science studies.

Sixth grade students from IJ Holton Intermediate School’s Medical Detectives Course learned how to use microscopes to view live protozoa and learned how to deconstruct a model of a brain.

Students learned about the role of bacteria in the human body, how to perform clinical trials, and the importance of clinical trials for research.

Hormel scientists shared their research on the human brain with the students. They got to witness some experiments involving hydrogen peroxide and dry ice.

“I think it’s great to inspire the youth nowadays science is a field that kids this age are excited about but don’t explore these options,” Hormel Institute Core Technician Tanner Conway said. “They are gonna be our future in the next fifteen years or so.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.