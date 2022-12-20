Rochester Public Utilities urges residents to clear fire hydrants of snow

By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a winter storm on the way that’s expected to bring high winds and blowing snow, Rochester Public Utilities is reminding residents to clear snow away from their fire hydrants.

RPU said it’s critical that firefighters have easy access to fire hydrants in order do their job, putting fires out and saving lives.

According to RPU, Rochester has 7,400 hydrants across the city. RPU is asking residents to shovel out at least 3 feet of access on each side of the hydrant and clear a path to the street.

“Seconds matter,” RPU Communications Coordinator Tony Benson said. “I mean that’s the truth of the matter. if there was an emergency, having that visibility, having that access could save a life.”

Benson said if a resident needs help with finding a hydrant that’s covered with snow, there are flags available for free at RPU. RPU will come out to a residence and install one.

Benson said if someone isn’t able to clear a hydrant themselves, RPU encourages them to ask a neighbor or friend for help.

