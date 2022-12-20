Area schools closing early Wednesday, canceling Thursday

By Miranda Johnson
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 in anticipation of the predicted impending winter storm and potential blizzard.

RPS said this was a complete district closure due to the severity of the storm. The district is still monitoring Wednesday afternoon and evening activities.

Mason City schools are also closed on Thursday. They will be releasing students early on Wednesday. There will be no early childhood. Lincoln Intermediate will dismiss at 12:05 p.m. All Elementary buildings will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. John Adams Middle School, Mason City High School and Alternative School will dismiss at 12:55 p.m.

