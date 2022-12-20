Olmsted County shares 2023 budget information

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County’s 2023 budget was approved by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.

According to Olmsted County, the 2023 budget for Olmsted County and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) combined totals $334,857,008.

Of this total, $124,046,580 is funded with county and HRA property taxes of $119,479,427 and $4,567,153 respectively. The remaining $210,810,428 of the budget comes from intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, transportation taxes, bond proceeds, reserves, interest income, and other miscellaneous sources.

The county’s $119,479,427 property tax is a 5.9% increase over 2022.

“Our 2023 budget funds will be used to make investments in health, housing, and human services as well as initiatives to maintain and preserve our built and natural environments across the county. A number of additions to the budget represent new funding streams for programs in housing, mental health, and aging and care coordination,” Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch said. “It’s important to note that inflation is a driver of costs across our country, our state, and in local government – impacting everything from the cost of cement to cybersecurity to health insurance. In order to manage inflationary pressures, Olmsted County has put many capital projects and equipment on hold in an effort to control costs as much as possible.”

For further details regarding Olmsted County’s 2023 budget can be found here.

2023 Budget Message: A letter from Welsch to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners and residents of Olmsted County. It provides details on how the budget is developed; highlights of capital improvement programs and strategic highlights; and information about investments in community resources.

2023 Olmsted County Budget in Brief: Provides an overview of the Olmsted County budget and assessed taxes by the county and other taxing entities. It also features examples of Olmsted County’s work to provide effective and efficient government using tax levy and other revenue.

2023 Olmsted County Truth in Taxation: Contains information about Olmsted County’s budget and levy. This presentation occurred in a public meeting on December 1, 2022 before the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

2023 Countywide Scorecard: Olmsted County has created a balanced scorecard to track measures of success impacting county operations that has been approved by our board of commissioners. The balanced scorecard contains measures and targets in each of four perspectives: customer/resident satisfaction and quality of life; financial stewardship; internal processes; and organizational capacity.

2023 Olmsted County Legislative Priorities: The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners also adopted state legislative priorities for the 2023 session on December 20. The county sets priorities prior to each legislative session to help focus advocacy efforts on initiatives that will support the county’s mission and goals. The board prioritized 10 key finance and policy issues for 2023 and also emphasized five county projects that each have regional impact. The majority of the priorities focus on the state supervised, county delivered service model and ensuring programs are adequately funded and effectively delivered to our residents.

