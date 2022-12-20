Minnesota State Patrol discusses what to do if stranded in a snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a winter storm expected this week in the region, travel is not recommended, but if travel is necessary, and a motorist gets stranded, Minnesota State Patrol is giving advice on what to do.

According to MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson, planning ahead is important before a driver heads out.

He said it’s important to make sure the vehicle’s gas tank is full, phone is charged, and they have an emergency kit which includes items like water, blankets, snacks, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.

He said to keep the vehicle’s hazard lights on to increase visibility.

“If you do go in the ditch, do not get out of your vehicle,” Christianson said. “Stay in your vehicle. keep your seatbelt on. Call 911. Let us know your location and what type of services you need, and we’ll get there as soon as possible. If you do need to get out of your vehicle, clear the exhaust but do not walk for help. People, in these types of temperatures could go into hypothermia and cause all kinds of medical issues.”

He added leaving a vehicle and walking in a snowstorm can also cause disorienting effects, causing someone to get lost.

Sgt. Christianson said MSP will have more staff on standby in addition to already scheduled staff to respond to crashes and other emergencies as the storm passes through.

