Minnesota State Patrol discusses what to do if stranded in a snowstorm

What to do if stranded in your car
What to do if stranded in your car(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a winter storm expected this week in the region, travel is not recommended, but if travel is necessary, and a motorist gets stranded, Minnesota State Patrol is giving advice on what to do.

According to MSP Sgt. Troy Christianson, planning ahead is important before a driver heads out.

He said it’s important to make sure the vehicle’s gas tank is full, phone is charged, and they have an emergency kit which includes items like water, blankets, snacks, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.

He said to keep the vehicle’s hazard lights on to increase visibility.

“If you do go in the ditch, do not get out of your vehicle,” Christianson said. “Stay in your vehicle. keep your seatbelt on. Call 911. Let us know your location and what type of services you need, and we’ll get there as soon as possible. If you do need to get out of your vehicle, clear the exhaust but do not walk for help. People, in these types of temperatures could go into hypothermia and cause all kinds of medical issues.”

He added leaving a vehicle and walking in a snowstorm can also cause disorienting effects, causing someone to get lost.

Sgt. Christianson said MSP will have more staff on standby in addition to already scheduled staff to respond to crashes and other emergencies as the storm passes through.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Accident on Hwy 52 near Elton Hills Drive holding up traffic
Accident on Hwy 52 near Elton Hills Drive slowed traffic
Winter Storm Watch
First Alert Days: Winter storm watch in place Wednesday evening through Friday
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

Traveling Star Wars exhibit visits Red Wing.
Traveling ‘Star Wars’ exhibit visits Red Wing
Classes Canceled (gfx)
Area schools closing early Wednesday, canceling Thursday
Clearing fire hydrants of snow could save lives
Clearing snow from fire hydrants could save lives
Café Steam joins Midwest Access to preview Latte Throwdown competition
Café Steam joins Midwest Access to preview Latte Throwdown competition