First Alert Days Wednesday Through Friday; Snow and Strong Winds Expected

Snow and Blizzard Conditions Will Be Possible Later This Week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the sunniest, quietest weather day of the week right now thanks to an area of high pressure that has replaced the storm system that brought a couple of inches of fluffy snow to the area on Monday. Even with abundant sunshine throughout the day, high temperatures will only be in the single digits above zero with wind chill values in the teens below zero throughout the entire day.

After a frigid night that will feature thickening clouds and temperatures a few degrees below zero, light snow will develop once again on Wednesday afternoon. Expect about an inch of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the teens and a brisk southeast breeze.

A major storm system will roll in from the west, bringing more snow on Wednesday night and then strong winds for the latter portion of the week. As we’ll be facing the potential for blizzard conditions across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of our area effective noon Wednesday until 6:00 AM Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snowfall will likely take place Wednesday night when three to five inches of accumulation looks possible. Another couple of inches will be possible on Thursday. Winds will also really intensify Thursday afternoon, leading to rough travel conditions. High temperatures will be a few degrees above zero with wind chill levels around -20 all day. Wind gusts will reach 35 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Cold air will continue to pour into the region on Friday on powerful northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with gusts around 40 to 50 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values around -30 to -40 and creating blizzard conditions at times.

Saturday will be a little sunnier, but temperatures will only barely climb above zero. Raw northwest winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour and wind chill values will be around -30.

We’ll have sunshine on Sunday as well with high temperatures in the teens. A weak storm system will bring a chance for light snow late in the evening and a minor coating of accumulation will be possible.

