First Alert Days Wednesday Through Friday; Snow and Strong Winds Expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the sunniest, quietest weather day of the week right now thanks to an area of high pressure that has replaced the storm system that brought a couple of inches of fluffy snow to the area on Monday. Even with abundant sunshine throughout the day, high temperatures will only be in the single digits above zero with wind chill values in the teens below zero throughout the entire day.

We'll have sunny skies with wind chill values below zero today. (KTTC)

After a frigid night that will feature thickening clouds and temperatures a few degrees below zero, light snow will develop once again on Wednesday afternoon. Expect about an inch of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the teens and a brisk southeast breeze.

Wind chill values will be well below zero for the rest of today and Wednesday. (KTTC)

A major storm system will roll in from the west, bringing more snow on Wednesday night and then strong winds for the latter portion of the week. As we’ll be facing the potential for blizzard conditions across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of our area effective noon Wednesday until 6:00 AM Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snowfall will likely take place Wednesday night when three to five inches of accumulation looks possible. Another couple of inches will be possible on Thursday. Winds will also really intensify Thursday afternoon, leading to rough travel conditions. High temperatures will be a few degrees above zero with wind chill levels around -20 all day. Wind gusts will reach 35 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall is expected Wednesday and early Thursday with strong winds later in the week creating near blizzard conditions. (KTTC)

Cold air will continue to pour into the region on Friday on powerful northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with gusts around 40 to 50 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values around -30 to -40 and creating blizzard conditions at times.

We'll have chances for snowfall Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday with another round of light snow expected late on Sunday. (KTTC)

Saturday will be a little sunnier, but temperatures will only barely climb above zero. Raw northwest winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour and wind chill values will be around -30.

High temps will be quite a bit colder than the seasonal average for the next week with two storm systems bringing chances for snow. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine on Sunday as well with high temperatures in the teens. A weak storm system will bring a chance for light snow late in the evening and a minor coating of accumulation will be possible.

Temps will slowly improve later in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.