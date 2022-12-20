Cold sunshine today; snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold wind chills later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying the sunniest, quietest weather day of the week right now thanks to an area of high pressure that has replaced the storm system that brought a couple of inches of fluffy snow to the area on Monday. Even with abundant sunshine throughout the day, high temperatures will only be in the single digits above zero with wind chill values in the teens below zero throughout the entire day.

High temps will only be in the single digits today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies throughout the day with wind chills in the teens below zero. (KTTC)

After a frigid night that will feature thickening clouds and temperatures a few degrees below zero, light snow will develop once again on Wednesday afternoon. Expect about an inch of accumulation by sunset with high temperatures in the teens and a brisk southeast breeze.

The entire area will be in a Winter Storm Watch for the second half of the week as several inches of snowfall will be possible coupled with strong winds that may cause whiteout conditions. (KTTC)

A major storm system will roll in from the west, bringing more snow on Wednesday night and then strong winds for the latter portion of the week. As we’ll be facing the potential for blizzard conditions across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of our area effective noon Wednesday until 6:00 AM Saturday. Right now, the heaviest snowfall will likely take place Wednesday night when three to five inches of accumulation looks possible.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be First Alert Days because of dangerous winter weather that will be impacting our area. (KTTC)

Another couple of inches will be possible on Thursday. Winds will also really intensify Thursday afternoon, leading to rough travel conditions. High temperatures will be a few degrees above zero with wind chill levels around -20 all day. Wind gusts will reach 35 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals are expected to be in the four to seven inch range across the area from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday night. (KTTC)

Cold air will continue to pour into the region on Friday on powerful northwest winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits below zero with gusts around 40 to 50 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values around -30 to -40 and creating blizzard conditions at times.

Saturday will be a little sunnier, but temperatures will only barely climb above zero. Raw northwest winds will occasionally reach 30 miles per hour and wind chill values will be around -30.

High temps will barely reach double digits above zero through the course of the next week. After the late week storm system, light snow will be once again be possible on Sunday evening. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine on Sunday as well with high temperatures in the teens. A weak storm system will bring a chance for light snow late in the evening and a minor coating of accumulation will be possible.

High temps will be much colder than the seasonal average until late next week when a warm-up is expected. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.