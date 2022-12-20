Coin Drive supporting hunger relief efforts in Minnesota raises more than $50K
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tens of thousands of dollars are headed for food banks in Minnesota after success of the Coins for a Cause drive at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.
According to Affinity Plus, the drive raised more than $50,000. That includes a matching donation of $25,000 from Affinity Plus.
The drive took place at all Affinity Plus locations between Monday, December 5th and Friday, December 9th.
This was the third year in a row Affinity Plus has hosted the drive.
The drive was held to support hunger relief efforts in Minnesota by asking people to contribute their spare change.
