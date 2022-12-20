City of Albert Lea discusses snow removal prep

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – With continued threat of snow on the horizon for this week, the City of Albert Lea Public Works Department is discussing how it prepares for snow events.

Albert Lea Public Works’ crew of 16 drivers are in charge of clearing 120 miles of city streets. The drivers focus on hospitals and schools first, then work their way to residential and business streets.

In addition to their plows, they use two large snow throwers. They use a combination of salt and sand on the streets to combat ice.

Public works leaders said they appreciate patience from the community while they do their jobs.

“We do have a lot of new drivers,” Assistant Public Works Director Ryan Hajek said. “We take drivers from other departments and a lot of drivers from other departments are new as well. So, we got a lot of new people plowing so they’ve gotta learn the routes, learn their techniques, polish their skills and it takes a few snowfalls to do that.”

Hajek said they get calls from residents asking about different protocols and procedures. He said he would like people to know there’s a lot that goes into how snow removal operations work.

“People will wonder why we didn’t get stuff plowed as fast as they would like or in a way that they are used to,” he said. “Sometimes, things happen like a plow will break down. Our mechanics also plow, so that means we lose two plows because he has to go and fix the plow that broke down.”

Albert Lea’s snow removal policy details the responsibilities of the citizens and the city staff.

“We don’t go out and plow the entire city unless there’s three inches of snow or more,” Albert Lea Street Superintendent Mike Lillibridge said. “That’s one of the first cases, and that’s got to do with the wind and how slippery the roads are too. We decide that we’re going to plow the entire city and then everything is sanded based on road temperatures and what what’s sticking to the roads.”

Lillibridge said they will plow the entire city and then the following days they focus on more snow removal. He said he knows it’s not always possible, but people not parking on the streets helps a lot when it comes to snow removal.

Hajek also acknowledged the parks department and its role in clearing the sidewalks.

“They take care of all the trails, the sidewalks and the parking lots,” he said. “Think about it, they clear out the sidewalk and then the plows come and put snow on it again. It’s a vicious cycle. But they work hard to make sure things are safe.”

