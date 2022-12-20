Café Steam joins Midwest Access to preview Latte Throwdown competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The co-owner of Café Steam joined Midwest Access Tuesday to preview an upcoming latte art competition.

Will Forsman is the co-owner and general manager of Café Steam and he is what some would call, a professional latte artist.

Forsman joined Zach to show off his latte art talents and to give out some pointers. Zach even had the chance to try it out himself.

Café Steam is hosting a Latte Throwdown competition Friday, Dec. 23 at its One Discovery Square location.

It costs $5 for anyone who wants to compete and it is free to the public to watch. Sign ups start at 6pm, first pour at 7pm.

This is a tournament style throwdown that will bring together baristas from across the region in head-to-head competition for the first place prize.

Cash prizes, products and more for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be given. Judging criteria for latte art includes contrast, symmetry and complexity.

Learn more about Café Steam here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.