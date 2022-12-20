Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jeremy Richardson moved to Montana after growing up in Byron.
He currently is a rancher out west with his own horse and even has competed in bull-riding circuits.
However, another accomplishment of his was getting the call to be in the newest season of the hit television series ‘Yellowstone.’
He was cast as a “Bar M Cowboy” and can be seen in the first episode of season 5.
Jeremy joined KTTC News Now to talk about his experience on set Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.