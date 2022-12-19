Sleigh rides bring holiday spirit to downtown Rochester

By Olivia Prondzinski
Dec. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today at a local brewery some were spreading holiday spirit throughout downtown Rochester.

Hanson’s Horse Ranch and Goldsmiths Belgians teamed up with the Forager Brewery for their annual horse drawn sleigh rides.

Tickets were two dollars a person and this year it sold out.

The tour went from the Forager around Mayo Clinic for a 10-minute ride.

“We get to talk with the kids a lot, hear what they want for Christmas, here all their stories what they think about Santa Claus coming they get pretty excited that seems to be the fun part. And they also enjoy the horses a lot we love telling them about horses their ages, their ages, their names they have a lot of fun with that. Bringing some Christmas spirit to downtown Rochester and giving horse drawn wagon rides around town,” Hanson’s Horse Ranch owner Jordan Hanson said.

If you missed the duo, they have a few more events between now and New Year’s Eve.

All of the proceeds will go to the team and their horses.

