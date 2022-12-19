Rochester SCHEELS to match counter kettle donations up to $5K Dec. 18-24

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SCHEELS of Rochester agreed to host a $5,000 match of all donations made to the counter kettles at its Rochester store registers between Dec. 18 and 24, 2022.

The donations will support The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign and provide financial support for thousands of Olmsted County residents in need.

“Red Kettle Matches make such a big difference; everyone who puts money in a red kettle loves knowing that their gift makes that much more of an impact,” Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester said. “We are so grateful to the SCHEELS team for their continued support of our mission and work, and we are thrilled to have a kettle match taking place the week before Christmas to really get everyone into the spirit of the season!”

For questions about The Red Kettle Campaign or about local Salvation Army services, please visit here or call 507-288-3663.

SCHEELS’ will be open from 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. through December 23, and from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

