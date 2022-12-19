Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) has identified the Olmsted County deputy who discharged his weapon during the attempted warrant arrest that happened last week.

According to RPD, Deputy Sean Cooper fired his department handgun on Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 4:50 p.m.

Olmsted County deputies with a warrants unit and the regional Violent Crime Enforcement Team tracked and located a vehicle for 38-year-old Jesse James Johnson with violent warrants. As deputies made their approach, Johnson was able to get to his car and he rammed into two law enforcement vehicles. Deputy Cooper then shot at Johnson’s car.

Johnson was able to drive away from the scene. Authorities do not know if he was injured. No deputies were injured.

Deputy Cooper has been with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office for three years, and has been a police officer for a total of 17½ years.

Johnson is described as 5′8″ tall and around 215 pounds. Authorities said he is known to carry firearms. He has a warrant out for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon involving a firearm.

Jesse James Johnson, 38, is wanted on a charge of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm. (KTTC)

Johnson was last seen driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with a MN license plate number “BKT665″. The vehicle should have damage to the rear bumper.

Authorities are urging Johnson to turn himself in.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office asked RPD to investigate the incident. Once the investigation is complete, RPD will present its findings without recommendation to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for review.

