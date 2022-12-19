Light snowfall this afternoon/evening; Chilly temps and more snowfall chances through the week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Today is looking to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures across the region in the teens and low-20s. Skies this morning are clear, however, clouds will increase as the day goes on with our next chance for snowfall this afternoon and evening. Winds today will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall amounts across the region will be up to 2 inches. Most areas will see between one and two inches of snowfall through midnight heading into Tuesday.

Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the single digits above zero and single digits below zero. Snowfall will continue through at least midnight before pushing off to the east. Winds will be from the southwest switching to the northwest overnight between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, a bit of sunshine will return to the region. Skies will be partly cloudy, but hey, sunshine is sunshine right? High temperatures will be in the single digits as the arctic air starts pushing into the area. Winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Snowfall today is not the only snowfall we’ll be seeing this week. Scattered to widespread snowfall is looking to impact the region on Wednesday with isolated snowfall continuing into Thursday. Early Friday, lingering stray snow showers are possible.

Precipitation Planner
Precipitation Planner(KTTC)

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with the arctic blast pushing into the region dropping temperatures. Highs through the rest of the week will be in the single digits and below zero. Friday will be very chilly and breezy as well with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. The good thing is that there will be a few peeks of sunshine throughout the week, something to look forward to.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter biking.
Rochester group aims to break biking stereotypes
RPL data breach
Data breach at Rochester Public Library
The Landing
Rochester day shelter starts AA & NA group
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
Down by the Riverside
Down by the Riverside seeks opening acts for 2023 season

Latest News

Arctic air arrives this week
Light snow expected Monday; Arctic air arrives Tuesday
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 12/18/22
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast - 12/18/22
Extended Forecast Updated
Sunshine returns today; Snow chances and chilly temps ahead
SUN AM WX KTTC 2
SUN AM WX KTTC 2