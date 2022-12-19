Light snow expected Monday; Arctic air arrives Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a very chilly start to the day as morning temperatures dropped below zero. The last time Rochester had sub-zero temperatures was 295 days ago on February 25th, 2022.

Sunday's low temps (KTTC)

Conditions will remain very cold overnight as temperatures drop into the single digits below zero again with wind chill values in the negative teens. Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the night with calm west winds.

Snowfall forecast through Tuesday (KTTC)

Clouds return Monday, along with our next chance for snow. Light snow is expected to move in after 11 am and continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours, exiting after 11 pm. Anywhere from 1-2″ of snowfall is expected in our area with some travel issues possible during the Monday evening commute.

Arctic air arrives in the region Tuesday and is expected to last into the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits with partly sunny skies.

Conditions remain very cold for the midweek with snow chances possible Wednesday and Thursday. Some snowfall accumulation is expected with this next system, but there are still a few details to work out, including the exact storm track, totals, and where the heaviest amounts will settle.

Arctic air arrives this week (KTTC)

Dangerously cold temperatures are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as temperatures struggle to warm above zero or hover near zero degrees. Cold weather headlines are expected to be issued for our area as wind chill values are forecasted to be in the 20s, even 30s below zero. The holiday weekend looks quiet, but cold, with pleasant sunshine.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.