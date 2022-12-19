Law enforcement responds to two different overdoses over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local law enforcement responded to two different overdoses over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Department, it responded to an overdose call on Friday to the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW at around 1:20 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan and began giving CPR.

Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic ambulance crews also arrived on scene and helped the victim start breathing again before he was transported to Mayo Clinic for further care.

The second overdose happened Sunday when Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mayo One helicopter were called to westbound I-90 at the Highway 42 off ramp near Eyota around 7:20 a.m.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old man from White Bear Lake was on the ground unconscious. Bystanders gave him CPR then deputies administered two doses of nasal Narcan before he was transported to Mayo Clinic.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the man had been doing Heroin in the car when he overdosed.

