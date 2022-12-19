First Alert Days: Winter storm watch in place Wednesday evening through Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for all of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. This watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening extending through Friday.

Travel conditions Thursday and Friday could become impossible and life-threatening at times. Snowfall amounts could reach over 4″ for most of the area with winds gusting near 40-50 mph. Whiteout conditions are expected across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Thursday and Friday. If you have travel plans for Christmas, you may want to consider changing those travel plans now.

Another major concern will be the cold temperatures. High temperatures will be in the lower single digits and below zero on Friday. Wind chills could range from 25-35 degrees below zero Thursday and Friday. If you still plan on traveling those two days, please have a winter weather safety kit in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snowfall should wrap up by late Thursday into Friday. Cold temperatures will stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas with highs in the single digits. Wind chills this weekend could range from 10-20 degrees below zero.

