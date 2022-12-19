Down by the Riverside seeks opening acts for 2023 season

Down by the Riverside
Down by the Riverside
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Civic Music is seeking submissions from local regional bands and musicians interested in performing as part of either Down by the Riverside or the forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts.

According to Rochester Civic Music, this is a paid performance opportunity. All musical genres will be considered, and original material is preferred.

The concerts are held in Mayo Park on Sunday nights in July and August.

To be eligible for consideration, bands/musicians must meet the following requirements:

  • Have enough material to fill at least a 45-minute set
  • Provide their own backline (on-stage instruments and amplification)

Preference will be given to bands/musicians:

  • With a direct tie to the 11-county region (Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona)
  • That perform original music
  • That have not been selected for an opening slot within the last 5 years

To apply, click here. The deadline for submitting an application Feb. 15. Approved applicants will be contacted after March 15.

For questions, contact Rochester Civic Music office at 507-328-2200 or civicmusic@rochestermn.gov

