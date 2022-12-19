Como Zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Como Zoo in St. Paul announced the passing of its female hybrid orangutan on Monday.

According to Como Zoo, Amanda was humanely euthanized at the age of 46 on Saturday morning in the presence of her zookeepers.

A team of specialists from the University of Minnesota and zoo staff recently immobilized Amanda to try to find the cause of her recent discomfort, lethargy, and inappetence. A mass within her body was discovered that ultimately caused chronic damage to her kidneys.

The mass located within her lower abdomen was determined to be difficult to remove and her prognosis for recovery and improvement was extremely poor. The difficult decision was made to humanly euthanize her.

Como Zoo said Amada came to Como Zoo from the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas when she was three years old.

Amanda was a favorite for generations of Como Zoo visitors. She was a known for her intelligence, playful personality, love of painting and listening to music, and she was a frequent participant in the regular animal enrichment programs.

Amanda served as an incredible ambassador for orangutans in the wild and orangutan conservation, inspiring many to get involved with research and programs that worked to protect orangutans.

“Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We lost a beautiful soul”, Megan Elder, Como Zoo Primate Zookeeper, Orangutan Species Survival Coordinator, and International Orangutan Studbook Keeper said. “It’s crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It’s no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It’s hard to imagine Como without her”.

In honor of Amanda, Mayor Carter has officially declared Monday, Dec. 19th, 2022, Amanda the Orangutan Day in Saint Paul.

