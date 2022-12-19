Community Pathways food shelf seeing significant rise in clients

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – High inflation is causing more families to seek help for food insecurity and local food banks are feel the pinch and are overwhelmed.

Community Pathways in Owatonna is a food shelf and community clothesline for residents living in Steele County.

They recently expanded the food shelf a few months ago to accommodate more people and the timing was perfect as the uptick in people needing assistance has increased dramatically due to the high cost of food.

“I track numbers and last October we helped 250 families per week. Our current numbers are at 532 families so more than doubled. I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t do this expansion so we can serve these bigger numbers,” said Executive Director, Dom Korbel.

Korbel says they partner with Channel One for support, but they heavily depend on local donations and volunteers. He says the number of volunteers is up twenty percent.

