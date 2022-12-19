Accident on Hwy 52 near Elton Hills Drive holding up traffic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reporting a crash on Highway 52 near Elton Hills Drive.

According to the MnDOT 511 map, the crash is between 19th Street NW and 37th Street NW in the northbound lanes of Highway 52.

Traffic is backed up and reduced to one lane as of 4:15 p.m.

The MnDOT 511 map can be found here.

This is a developing story.

