1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy

FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A crash involving an Amish horse and buggy left one child dead and another injured.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325.

Troopers said the buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children.

The two children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where one of them later died. Troopers did not clarify the age of the child, and a crash report was not yet available.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter biking.
Rochester group aims to break biking stereotypes
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
Rochester Police identify deputy who discharged weapon during attempted warrant arrest
RPL data breach
Data breach at Rochester Public Library
Sleigh rides bring holiday cheer to downtown Rochester.
Sleigh rides bring holiday spirit to downtown Rochester
Down by the Riverside
Down by the Riverside seeks opening acts for 2023 season

Latest News

FILE - George Wagner IV, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after his arraignment on Nov....
Man convicted in slain Ohio family case gets life in prison
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.
FBI: Steep climb in teens targeted by online ‘sextortion’
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 near Toronto before officer kills him
KTTC News Now