Sunshine returns today; Snow chances and chilly temps ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After some rather dreary days with snowfall and cloudy skies, the sun finally will make its return to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa today. However, it won’t last long as we have more snow chances moving in on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday of the upcoming week.

Today will be chilly across the region with highs in the single digits and low teens across the region. Wind chills down to -18 degrees across the area. The sun makes its return to the region. Winds will be from the west today between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will continue to be chilly with lows below zero, at zero, and in the single digits. Skies overnight will be partly cloudy and conditions will be quiet. Winds will be from the west changing over to the east throughout the night between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is looking to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures across the region in the teens and 20s. Isolated snow showers make their return to the region through the afternoon and evening with up to 2 inches possible across the region. Winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Cold air filters into the Upper Midwest throughout the week. Wind chills later in the week could potentially get down to as low as 25 to 40 degrees below zero. Wednesday and Thursday, more isolated snowfall returns to the region.

