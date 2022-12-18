Rochester group aims to break biking stereotypes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Biking isn’t traditionally done in the snow, but We Bike Rochester is aiming to break that stereotype.

The group along with some locals gathered at Taco JED for some education about winter biking safety and the benefits of biking around town.

The gathering was also part of Rochester’s Bicycle Benefits which gives members discounts for showing up to local businesses on bike.

“We’re just excited to go around town and be visible and just remind folks that biking is a great opportunity to get around town and also can be fun any time of year our plan is to have a mix of folks who are here just to learn about winter biking and also people who want to participate in the bike ride and so in a little while we’ll leave on bikes and make a little tour of some holiday lights around town,” We Bike Rochester board member Nick Miller said.

The event had biking activities set up in the parking lot and then later the group set out for a holiday light tour on their bikes.

