Rochester group aims to break biking stereotypes

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Biking isn’t traditionally done in the snow, but We Bike Rochester is aiming to break that stereotype.

The group along with some locals gathered at Taco JED for some education about winter biking safety and the benefits of biking around town.

The gathering was also part of Rochester’s Bicycle Benefits which gives members discounts for showing up to local businesses on bike.

“We’re just excited to go around town and be visible and just remind folks that biking is a great opportunity to get around town and also can be fun any time of year our plan is to have a mix of folks who are here just to learn about winter biking and also people who want to participate in the bike ride and so in a little while we’ll leave on bikes and make a little tour of some holiday lights around town,” We Bike Rochester board member Nick Miller said.

The event had biking activities set up in the parking lot and then later the group set out for a holiday light tour on their bikes.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
RPL data breach
Data breach at Rochester Public Library
Dakota Middle School
‘Situation under control’: BB gun brought into Dakota Middle School
Heated Street on 1st Ave.
Downtown Rochester’s heated 1st Avenue gets to work

Latest News

Wreaths across America ceremony Soldier's Field Veterans Memorial Park
Wreaths Across America Soldier's Field Memorial Park
Cancer research.
Dodge Center hockey raises money for Eagles Cancer Telethon
Crowd remembers heroes at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Rochester
Crowd remembers heroes at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Rochester
Crowd remembers heroes at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Rochester
Crowd remembers heroes at “Wreaths Across America” ceremony in Rochester