Flurries tonight; Big temperature change ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few flurries and light snow showers are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this evening, wrapping up after 8 pm. Little to no accumulation is expected, but reduced visibility and a few slick spots are possible on area roads. Overnight, conditions will be rather chilly as temperatures fall into the single digits with wind chill values between -5 and -15 degrees. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph and cloudy skies.

A chilly day is on tap for Sunday with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper single digits to low teens. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Wind chill values are expected to be between 0 and -10 degrees.

Precip Planner (KTTC)

The warmest day of the week is expected to be Monday before much colder Arctic air settles in for the majority of the week. Isolated to scattered light snow showers are on tap for the afternoon and evening. Minor accumulation is possible with up to 1″ of snowfall expected in our area.

Big Temp Change (KTTC)

Bitterly cold conditions arrive in the Upper Midwest for the next several days with afternoon highs only in the single digits for the midweek. By Friday, temperatures will struggle to even warm above zero. This will be a huge difference compared to the past week, averaging around 20 to 35 degrees colder.

Additional snow chances are possible Wednesday and Thursday, however, there are still several details to work out. Right now, computer models are split between our area seeing several inches of snowfall and little to no impacts. This system will certainly be worth keeping an eye on, especially as many people look to travel for the holidays in the coming week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

